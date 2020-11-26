For the needy
Pastor France Chambers (right) oversees the loading of a truck with food items at the headquarters of the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Churches in Mount Salem, St James, recently.
The food items were destined for one of the 246 congregations in the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Churches and forms part of a care package distribution programme, valued at $5million, embarked upon by the church to assist needy persons in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Each church packages the food items, and distributes them.Since April, the West Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventist Churches has provided food items valued
