Former junior mayor gives back to her primary school

WAKEFIELD, Trelawny - Distance learning from the Wakefield Primary and Infant School has been enhanced with last week's donation of a projector, a laptop computer and two air-conditioning units from past student Sashae Campbell, a former junior mayor of Falmouth.

Campbell, who is now a first year student at the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE), was appointed junior mayor of Falmouth by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) for 2017-2018 while she was a student at the William Knibb Memorial High School in Trelawny.

But due to technical challenges with the scope of her project that she had come up with, the handing over of the equipment was delayed until last week.

During the short ceremony held at the Wakefield Primary and Infant School, Mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the TMC, Councillor Colin Gager, expressed that the delayed project came through at an opportune time.

“Education is key and in this advent of distance learning the project is most timely and so we are happy. On behalf of the municipal corporation we want to tell you that you have our 100 per cent blessings and we hope that this project will serve for years to come,” he stated.

“Our junior mayor has moved on from this school [Wakefield Primary and Infant] and her gesture just shows the sort of student you have nurtured here.”

Shakera Williams, community programmes coordinator at the TMC, concurred that the handing over was well-timed.

“This improvement will definitely enhance their academic performance and we know that it is more critical with the distance learning and the use of technology. I really hope that this presentation and the items that will be delivered today will aid in that process,” she said.

She noted that in submitting her project to the municipal corporation for funding, Campbell outlined that she wanted to improve education through the use of technology at the Wakefield Primary and Infant School.

She explained that the use of technology in the academic development of students is critical and plays a pivotal role in creating active learners and visible thinkers within the schools.

She also pointed out that the air-conditioning units at the Wakefield Primary and Infant School computer laboratory were not functional which has significantly stymied the effectiveness of the facility.

“It has always been my ambition to give back to the school that has made me who I am today. I am so glad that this project has been finally completed and that you guys will use it to the betterment of the students,” a smiling Campbell stated.

Chief executive officer at the TMC, Andrew Harrison, lauded the student for remembering her primary school.

“You sometimes have individuals who forget where they are coming from, but it is important for us to remember our history because it is our history that will inform our future. I am happy to be a part of this project on behalf of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation,” Harrison said as he heaped praises on Campbell.

The principal of the Wakefield Primary and Infant School, Michael James, thanked Campbell and the TMC.

“On behalf of the Wakefield Primary School family, on behalf of the board and members of staff and parents, I would like to just say thank you for these devices, they are definitely in need. We want to say thank you, madam for remembering us and not only did you remember us, but you came here and you did your assessment to determine what it is that we needed, and we will use these to the betterment of school and our students,” James said.