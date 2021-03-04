Four chase nationals

Four former West Champs stars will be chasing national titles this weekend when they compete in the US National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) indoor track and field championships at the Pittsburgh State University's Robert W Plaster Center in Concordia, Kansas.

Two of the four, former Petersfield High student Courtney Lawrence of Cloud County Community College (CCCC) and Tyrese Reid of Barton County College (BCC), will start as the top ranked athlete in their events while Daniel Cope and Nia Robinson are expected to stake their claims for honours as well.

Reid, Cope and Lawrence are all coming off wins, two weeks ago, at the NJCAA Region VI championships at the same venue while injuries had restricted Robinson to one event.

Reid, formerly of Spot Valley High, leads the 800m ranking after running 1:52.03 seconds to win at Regionals and will have his first real test at the Junior College level this weekend.

Reid, who is also qualified in the 600m, is also part of the Barton men's 4x400m team that is ranked number two nationally.

Lawrence will have his final chance to break the NJCAA indoor shot put and will go into the championship with a best of 18.92m and is expected to break the championships record of 18.82m set 47 years ago by Ron Semkiw of Mesa Community College.

Cope, who has reset the Cloud County weight throw record twice this year already, improving it to 19.32m, has been replaced in first place by New Mexico Junior College's Andrei Romanov and might have to go further this weekend to win.

The talented Robinson will have a packed weekend with three competitions over two days but will be seeking redemption after a disappointing Regionals.

The former Rusea's High athlete was beaten in the final round of the long jump after posting a personal best 6.06m and will also take part in the triple jump where she is still ranked number two despite having not competed since January 23rd and also the high jump.

Nia Robinson- Robinson will hope to rebound from injury problems as she seeks three jumps titles at the NJCAA Nationals.

Tyrese Reid- Barton County's Tyrese Reid is the top rated male 800m at this weekend's NJCAA National Championships.