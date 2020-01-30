Four seek first win in St James FA Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James —Former champions Somerton FC and Violet Kickers will meet at the Somerton Community Centre today in one of two games scheduled in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League.

In the other game, Bogue FC and Fire House FC will renew rivalries when they meet at the UDC field as the four teams, all in Zone Two, will be seeking their first win of the season.

Heights FC lead with six points from two wins, two points more than Melbourne Mind Game, with Fire House on two points, and Somerton FC, Violet Kickers, and Fire House, all on one point each.

Granville FC lead Zone One with four points, with three teams — Reggae Youths, Montego Bay Boys Club, and Irwin FC — all on three points; Cambridge FC are on one point and Club Ville FC yet to earn a point.

Violet Kickers were semi-finalists last season and have had two close games to start the season, coming from two goals down to earn a draw against Bogue FC, then lost 0-1 to Heights, and will face Somerton FC that were demoted from the Western Confederation Super League after just one season. Somerton FC have managed just one goal so far in two games.

Bogue FC have given up five goals in their two games played, and will go up against a Fire House FC team that have yet to score a goal, drawing both games with 0-0 scorelines.

Two more games will be played on Monday, Reggae Youths and Granville FC will meet for the first time in the Major League at the UDC field, while Irwin FC and Cambridge FC will meet at Irwin High.