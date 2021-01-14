Frassdon moving forward

MONTEGO BAY, St James Dancehall artiste Frassdon is confident that it won't be long before he becomes a household name in Jamaican music.

The Montego Bay-born deejay is currently promoting his mixtape which is titled Reggae Dancehall Chap. Produced by Kush International Sound, the mixtape was released last August and is available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

“Despite everything that's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, last year has been a good one for me musically. Without a doubt, that has been the best year of my career.

I've released two major projects and things are looking very bright. It's just a matter of time before I get my big break in the music biz,” said Frassdon. Frassdon is enjoying much attention with a single titled Get Loose, which was produced by UK-based Sir Ken and is one of the featured tracks on the mixtape.

“I am very pleased about the response that this song is receiving. It's getting a lot of rotation in Jamaica, the UK and the United States. It's a good look for my career,” he said. Frassdon released his debut EP, which is titled RTD, last year.

“Releasing this EP was a step in the right direction. Since I released it a lot of positive things have been happening in my career,” he noted, adding that “I'm getting a lot of calls from promoters all over the world who want to book me for shows this year.” Frassdon is known for songs such as Want My Money, Bugs Bunny, Same One and Untold Story featuring Rickey Teetz.