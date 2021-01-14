Frassdon moving forward
MONTEGO BAY, St James Dancehall artiste Frassdon is confident that it won't be long before he becomes a household name in Jamaican music.
The Montego Bay-born deejay is currently promoting his mixtape which is titled Reggae Dancehall Chap. Produced by Kush International Sound, the mixtape was released last August and is available on all leading digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.
“Despite everything that's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, last year has been a good one for me musically. Without a doubt, that has been the best year of my career.
I've released two major projects and things are looking very bright. It's just a matter of time before I get my big break in the music biz,” said Frassdon. Frassdon is enjoying much attention with a single titled Get Loose, which was produced by UK-based Sir Ken and is one of the featured tracks on the mixtape.
“I am very pleased about the response that this song is receiving. It's getting a lot of rotation in Jamaica, the UK and the United States. It's a good look for my career,” he said. Frassdon released his debut EP, which is titled RTD, last year.
“Releasing this EP was a step in the right direction. Since I released it a lot of positive things have been happening in my career,” he noted, adding that “I'm getting a lot of calls from promoters all over the world who want to book me for shows this year.” Frassdon is known for songs such as Want My Money, Bugs Bunny, Same One and Untold Story featuring Rickey Teetz.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy