Fund-raising through food and wine

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — Scores of patrons decked in white flocked the pristine white sands of the Boardwalk Village in the resort town of Negril last Saturday for the fourth staging of the Negril Chamber of Commerce's International Food and Wine event.

Guests experienced a variety of international dishes provided by top chefs from some of Negril's best hotels, restaurants and resorts. Participating hotels included Beaches Negril, Couples Resort, RIU Negril, Royalton Negril, Azul Sensatori Negril, Hedonism II, Push Cart Restaurant and The Cliffs.

There was a variety of delicious dishes to select from and to delight taste buds, as well as an assortment of wines, while the crew from Irie Jam kept the dance floor busy with their selection of good music.

The event formed part of the fund-raising efforts of the chamber to assist in the expansion and renovation of the Negril Health Centre, and other projects and charities.

The aim is to make the centre capable of delivering first-class medical care to residents of Negril and visitors.

President of the chamber, Richard Wallace, who is conseptualiser of the event, in his brief remarks, thanked the many sponsors of the event as well as the patrons who turned out.

He had high praises for the participating hotels as well as Margaritaville, the Boardwalk Village, Negril Service Centre, Porsche, Irie Jam, Select Brands, Maxi Press and Tents and Events.

Last year, the event, which is one of three annual fundraisers for the NCC, raised roughly $1 million, which was used to undertake improvement works at the Negril Clinic.

Wallace told the Jamaica Observer West yesterday that he was confident that the amount raised from this year's staging of the event had surpassed the previous year.

“We are still tabulating the figures but this year's stating was bigger than the previous year, so I am confident that we have made more,” he said.

He however urged more sponsors to come on board, stressing that the event if for a worthy cause.

