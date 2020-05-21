Gager commends Warsop residents for observing COVID-19 protocols

WARSOP, Trelawny — Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Warsop Division Colin Gager has commended residents in the division for observing the protocols aimed at mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“I am very pleased with how they are cooperating with the guidelines. They don't breach the curfew, they wear their masks when they are in public, and they practise social distancing,” said Gager, who is also mayor of Falmouth and chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

Gager, who has been the councillor for the Warsop Division since 2003, also commended the policemen assigned to the Warsop Police Station, for their role in maintaining law and order in the various communities in the division, particularly in the wake of COVID-19.

“They [police] make sure that they [residents] stick to the guidelines,” he stressed.

“The police, for example, ensure that the residents are off the streets even before the curfew starts, so there are no outside activities, and also during funerals there are not more than the maximum amount of mourners in attendance as ordered by the Government,” Gager explained.

The Warsop division encompasses the farming communities of Thompson Town, Warsop, Troy, Tyre, Carter Wood, Wilson Valley, Quick Step, among others.

Many of the residents, particularly the farmers and vendors, are accustomed to socialising at various bars and other business places in the communities, particularly on weekends.

It is also a common feature for the entertainment spots in the various communities to come alive with music, as scores of residents participate in domino games and partake of sumptuous meals prepared on the roadsides.

The restrictions imposed by the Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic have undoubtedly impacted both the economic and social life of those deep rural folk.

But, Gager stressed that inspite of this, the residents are committed to the established protocols.

As of Tuesday, there are 520 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica with nine deaths and 145 recoveries.

Trelawny had one case, a six-year- old girl who has since recovered.

Meanwhile, Gager told the Jamaica Observer West that over the past few weeks he has distributed more than 900 care packages to the vulnerable in the division, as part of efforts to cushion the COVID-19 blow.

The veteran councillor thanked the Trelawny business community particularly Champion Supermarket, Outram Estate, Orion Supermarket and members of the Chinese community for their contribution towards the initiative.