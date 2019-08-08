Game Time!

MONTEGO BAY, St James — University of the West Indies- Western Jamaica Campus (UWI-WJC) Jayhawks and Montego Bay Community College Gladiators are to meet today in Game Three of the Western Basketball Association Men's Division One final at the Montego Bay Cricket Club to decide the champions, and who will be promoted to the Elite League next season.

Jayhawks, who are in back-to-back finals, forced a third game on Saturday, after winning Game Two 82-73 at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, after losing the first game by one point last week Wednesday at the same venue.

UWI-WJC Jayhawks are in the same position they were last season, coming from behind to level the final series, before losing to Montego Bay Boys Club Warriors in the third game, and will no doubt be seeking to avoid a repeat.

After his heroics in the first game, Gladiators' David Gordon had another double-double of 36 points and 14 rebounds, but could not stop the Jayhawks team that was led by Odane Whittaker and Antonio Spence, who combined for 55 points.

Jayhawks, who lost at this stage last season, led from the start 29-22 after the first quarter, 47-42 at half-time, and 59-54 after the third quarter.

Whittaker, who came off the bench in the first game, scored 28 points and had eight rebounds and four steals as a starter on Saturday, while Spence scored 27 points and Nicholas Minott scored 13 points for Jayhawks.

Rhyheem Barrett backed up Gordon well with 14 points and 17 rebounds, as Nico Campbell scored 15 points for Gladiators.