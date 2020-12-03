Giving a helping hand

Lieutenant Governor for Zone 3 Optimist clubs Natanish Hines (left) presents a cheque for $75,000 to Denetra Tucker-Steele, mother of Akeela Steele, towards her daughter’s bone marrow transplant.

The presentation was made on the grounds of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James, where Akeela is a patient, last Thursday.

The money was raised by Zone 3 Optimist Club members through a raffle, after the plight of 13-year-old Akeela, who has been diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia, and is in need of a bone marrow transplant, was brought to the attention of the clubs.

The surgery is estimated to cost US$100,000.