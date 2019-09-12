Good pass!

Frome Technical's Fabian Forbes (left) plays the ball past Rayvon Grey in Monday's ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone B game played at Orchard Community Centre in Hanover. Forbes scored one of the goals as Frome Technical won the game 2-0. (Photo: Paul Reid)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT