Good performances from former Western Champs athletes at US college meets

Former two-time national age group triple jump champion Owayne Owens went into Monday's Virginia Beach Invitational at the Virginia Beach Sports Centre aiming at 7.5m in the long jump, despite the fact that his personal best from a year ago was 7.17m.

The former Cornwall College Western Champs double gold medallist achieved his goal on the final jump of the competition, winning the event on the countback over North Carolina State's Ja'Von Douglas after both men jumped 7.58m, personal bests for both men and a school record for Owens of the University of Virginia.

Owens was one of four former western Jamaica-based athletes who were outstanding in their performances over the weekend.

Former Mt Alvernia High sprinter Kemba Nelson made an instant impact when she became the seventh fastest over the 60m at the University of Oregon, while Tyrese Reid and Courtney Lawrence both had National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) performances.

Owens, who had a personal best in his favoured triple jump two weeks ago, told the Jamaica Observer West on Monday that “it is a big boost for my confidence going forward and especially for ACC championships.”

“Being able to do well in the triple means everything to me, but showing potential to be competitive in the long jump is a big bonus,” he added.

He said for the first time in his over two years at Virginia, his mind and body were finally in sync, adding that he had to work hard for the win.

“The competition was a learning experience for me in the sense that for each jump there was something that I felt like I could correct. Luckily, I made most of the corrections for the last jump and got them right. There is still room for improvement though, so I just need to reserve enough time in practice to work on becoming better at long jumping,” he argued.

He trailed Douglas until the final round but managed to match or surpass his previous best on all four legal jumps, and later in the meet ran 7.08 seconds for fifth in the 60m final.

Nelson wasted little time to establish herself as in her first competitive meet she ran a splendid 7.19 seconds, seventh best ever in Oregon history, second best in the NCAA and beating the NCAA leader Twanisha Terry of the University of Southern California in the process on Saturday.

Nelson, who was also second in the 200m on Friday in 23.53 seconds, had signalled in the preliminary of the 60m that she would be competitive with a smart 7.26 seconds.

On Sunday, at the Region IV/Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Invitational at the Robert W Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas, Lawrence and Reid showed they were ready to challenge for national honours next month.

Lawrence, the former Petersfield High ISSA Champs and Penn Relay shot put winner, threw a massive 18.92m surpassing his previous personal best and school record, and NJCAA lead of 18.48m set earlier in the season.

On Sunday, he needed just two throws to extend his season-long unbeaten run to three meets.

Reid got his third NJCAA leading performance for the season when he clocked a personal best 1:52.62 seconds to win the 800m, winning by a wide margin over the field.

Earlier, Reid, who was named the NJCAA National Male Track Athlete of the Week for last week, also leads the 600m rankings, but lost his lead in the 1000m.