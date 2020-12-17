GraceKennedy, FFP donate food items to western Ja diabetes support group

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Seventy children and adolescents who have been diagnosed with diabetes and are a part of the Western Regional Health Authority Diabetes Support Group for Children and Adolescents (WRHA-DSGCA) have been receiving care packages containing a variety of food items donated by GraceKennedy Limited and Food for the Poor.

The distribution started on Monday and will end tomorrow.

The group's committee members are excited about the donation and hope to engage more diabetic children and adolescents who have been having difficulty meeting their dietary requirements during this pandemic.

Committee member Rosalee M Brown, who is also a registered dietitian at WRHA , expressed gratitude for the donation.

“Many of the parents of these diabetic children are out of work and some of the children are not doing well. You have children as young as three years old with diabetes and they need to eat frequently and properly and COVID-19 has presented a challenge for them to do that...we decided to do a food drive and we have received an overwhelming response from Grace Foods and Food for the Poor (FFP), so we have packed 70 bursting bags with lots of food items and they are ready to go out this week,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer West on Monday.

The packages, she added, will be delivered to the patients and parents when they visit the Cornwall Regional Hospital, Falmouth Public General Hospital, Noel Holmes Hospital and Savanna-la-Mar Hospital for their regular check-up.

She noted that since COVID-19, the group has not had any face-to-face meetings, but has been engaging some individuals via the Zoom and WhatsApp online platforms.

Daphne Hamilton, grandmother of 14-year-old Dante McLean, who has Type 1 diabetes, was pleasantly surprised and grateful for the care package which she received during their routine visit to the Cornwall Regional Hospital on Monday.

“I feel wonderful. I congratulate them because some of the times we don't have the money to buy some of the stuff, especially the sardine and oats that Dante loves, so I'm very grateful that he will have some to eat. This mek mi Christmas,” expressed a seemingly grateful Hamilton.

Audrey Plowright, regional sales manager at GraceKennedy Limited, says the company is committed to supporting such initiatives.

“GraceKennedy remains committed to supporting worthy causes such as this and with November being Diabetes Awareness Month we saw it as the perfect opportunity to lend our support,” said Plowright.