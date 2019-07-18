Hammersmith's princes and princesses have a ball

Hammersmith Preparatory School hosted its 2019 Annual MAS Awards Ceremony and Prince and Princess' Ball at the Black River Theatre at Iberostar Selection Rose Hall Suites last Saturday.

The event had all the trappings of a Hollywood event — limousine service, red carpet, cocktail service and a line-up of award winners. Students were dressed as princes and princesses, with alumni in uniforms to mark the affair.

The stars of the show walked across the stage and collected their awards, including honour roll awards, reading and confidence awards, the gold standard, as well as academic and athletic championship awards.

Hammersmith Prep School is located roughly six miles outside the historic town of Falmouth in Trelawny, and serves the needs of parents looking for a holistic learning environment for children aged two to 12 years in the rapidly developing parish.

It uses the MAS programme of delivery, a proprietray teaching model developed from a combination of international learning models and strategies from countries such as Finland, the UK, Canada, and Jamaica. The progarme also incorporates elements of the Montessori strategy.

“The programme is an all-inclusive one that addresses the concerns of busy parents, including arranging door-to-door transportation, providing three meals per day and all resources including school bags, so both parents and students can focus on the learning experience,” said Michel Shah, principal and founder of the school, which started in September 2012.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights of the glitzy event.