Hands on Professional Foundation stages back-to-school event

SANDY BAY, Hanover - More than 150 students from three primary schools in Hanover were gifted with back-to- school supplies by the charitable organisation Hands on Professional Foundation, recently.

During the event, which was held on the grounds of the Sandy Bay Primary and Junior High School in the parish, students of that school as well as the Claremont Primary and Mount Peto Primary school received school bags packed with school supplies.

Students who were not able to make it to the presentation ceremony were not left out, as their principals collected the supplies on their behalf.

According to the foundation, the targeted students are not beneficiaries under the Programme for the Advancement through Health and Education (PATH), but are those whose parents are either unemployed or have lost their job as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Hands on Professional Foundation executive director Sanchia Ellis said she was pleased with the turnout of the students from the targeted group.

“It is a humbling feeling to see the young geniuses walk up to say thank you,” said Ellis, adding that “it is as a result of our hard-working team members at the Hands on Professional Foundation and sponsors why we were able to do this.”

“We at the Hands on Professional Foundation are for the people and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep a smile on the faces of all who we represent and serve,” stated Ellis, adding that “it is our mission to empower our Jamaican citizen to thrive...”

The foundation also plans to have other back-to-school events in St James and Trelawny.

— Anthony Lewis