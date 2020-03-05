Hanover Charities brings joy to Cacoon Primary and Infant School

CACOON, Hanover — Hanover Charities has partnered with the JPS Foundation and Hanover Western Member of Parliament Ian Hayles to provide the Cacoon Primary and Infant School in the parish with a computer room outfitted with 10 new computers.

During the recent handing over ceremony, chair of Hanover Charities, Katrina Casserly, who expressed her gratitude for the partnership, recounted that the desire to initiate the project was born during a visit to the school in November when it was noticed that the computers at the facility were not functional.

At that point, she committed to ensuring that new computers be installed.

“The children have been very patient, we will also make sure that the school and Mrs Riley [principal] have the support for the maintenance of the computer room because we at the Hanover Charities don't just put things there, we stay in touch with the friendship and partnership. And partnerships are so important we have partnerships all around, so thank you very much to everyone involved,” Casserly said.

“So we are happy that we have joined on this project which is a project by Hanover Charities, JPS Foundation, and Ian Hayles.”

Hayles hailed the benevolence of the light and power company, which through their foundation provided the Hanover school with the new computers in demonstration of their corporate responsibility.

He also charged the teachers and the principal to always make the computer room accessible to the students.

“Keep the door of the computer lab open so that the children can go in and practise. Don't make cobweb practise more than the children,” Hayles quipped.

Alliane Harvey, the programme officer, JPS Foundation concurred with Hayles.

“I just want to encourage you to make use of not just the computers, but the facility. Make use of that lovely facility, and I want to join the Member of Parliament in saying teachers ensure that the facility don't grow cobwebs. I am encouraging you to allow the children to grow,” Harvey stated.

For her part, Antoinette Levy Wright, principal of the Cacoon Primary and Infant School, noted that the gift to her institution will provide the impetus to realise the vision of making the facility a smart room.

“We have a special reason to celebrate and I am proud to be a part of this celebration. We have taken on an initiative that I know will help us to do our jobs better. that initiative is our vision, not just of a computer room, but of a smart room. Our vision is to create a virtual space in that space for our children because we know the value of technology for our children, and that is where we are going,” Levy Wright said.

Meanwhile, Hayles has committed $1million towards the construction of a playfield for the school.

“I hope we can start sometime in April to construct a playfield with the $1-million donation for the children of Cacoon,” he said.