Hanover Fire Dept prepares for increase motor vehicle accidents

LUCEA, Hanover - The Hanover Fire Department says it is prepared to deal with any increase in road accidents that may occur in the parish during the Yuletide season.

Assistant Superintendent Tamara Snow, the officer in charge of the Hanover branch of the Jamaica Fire Brigade, told the recent Hanover Municipal Corporation monthly general meeting that as part of the preparations, a three-day training exercise in extrication was held for firefighters of varying ranks.

“You know that we are going into the silly season and we are looking to see that there will be an increase in accidents. We are preparing for it. So, we conducted a three-day extrication training from November 25 to 27 where the firefighters from different ranks—district officers to firefighters—were reintroduced to vehicle stabilisation, how to extricate and remove victims, [and] the different techniques that are employed,” stated Superintendent Snow.

Superintendent Snow disclosed that the department has already seen an increase in motor vehicle accidents over the past weeks. She said the department has responded to six more accidents in November when compared to October.

“Over the month there has been an increase in motor vehicle accidents. The fire unit responded to nine as supposed to three in October and the EMS (Emergency Medical Services) responded to 11. That is seven more than what they did in October,” stated Superintendent Snow.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the officer in charge of the Hanover Police Division, said lawmen are doing their part to minimise road crashes.

“We have targeted operations. We have some special operations that have been going around recently along with the [Island Traffic Authority] examiners. So, we have special days that we are out on the roads because the numbers are really

climbing,” stated Superintendent Beeput.

Besides, Superintendent Beeput pointed to initiatives of the police high command aimed at reducing road fatalities.

“Our superiors have also taken some initiatives and have instructed us to pay serious attention to the traffic fatalities. We are trying to lower the numbers going into the new year,” added Superintendent Beeput.