Hanover Western MP donates tablet computers to students

ESHER, Hanover - More than 60 primary and secondary students in the constituency of Hanover Western were the recent beneficiaries of tablet computers valued at over $1 million.

The project, which is the brainchild of Tamika Davis, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, was made possible with the assistance of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The 10-inch SIM card capable tablets, some of which are equipped with a Bluetooth keyboard case, were handed over to students at the Global Villa Hotel in Esher, Hanover, during a total of six ceremonies held over four days due to COVID-19 health protocols.

Davis said the students in need were identified by either their schools or political representatives.

“If you already have a device, this is not for you. If you have the means to get it, this is not for you. These are for the persons who do not have it and are in dire need,” she told the gathering.

Davis, an attorney, who is from a family background of educators, said, “education, which is key to a good quality of life, is dear to my heart and it gives her joy to be able to contribute to this area.”

“I feel so good just to see the joy on their faces,” Davis later told the Jamaica Observer West, adding that “a parent was close to tears because she had four children and they did not have a device and it was wreaking havoc.”

“She was at her wits' end and when she got the tablet, she could not contain her joy. Neither could the student,” said Davis.

Ash-Lee Murray, a grade 11 student at Rusea's High School, who has a malfunctioning laptop, was all too happy for the new device, which she said will assist her “through this challenging time”.

“I have a laptop but it is giving me problems, really bad problems. I cannot access anything and sometimes it blank out completely,” said Murray.

A grateful Lucea Primary grade 5 student, Maliah Allen, who had to use her phone to participate in online classes, said “it was challenging for me”, as she expressed gratitude on behalf of the other recipients.

“We are very appreciative because some of us don't have tablets or phones and now that we have it, we can do our schoolwork and prepare for PEP (Primary Exit Profile) and get good grades,” she stressed.

Maliah's mother, Annette Lee, said she resides in a community where their source of electricity is solar.

“I am very grateful for her (Maliah) receiving the tablet because sometimes she has challenges at home. We have the Wi-Fi, but sometimes it goes and comes because it is solar [electricity power supply] we have. So getting this tablet, I can be able to buy data and put on it,” stated Lee.

“I want to say thanks to Member of Parliament Miss Tamika Davis and the councillor (Lucea Division), Mr Easton Edwards,” expressed Lee, noting that at times she would have to call the teacher to ask for more time to provide the schoolwork.