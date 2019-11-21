PHOTO: HEADING FOR GOAL

Former Cornwall College player Peter-Lee Vassell (right) skips past Guyana's defender Matthew Briggs in Monday's Concacaf National League game at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. Jamaica came from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw. (Photo: Paul Reid)

