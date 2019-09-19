Heading out of reach

Kwabena Morle of St James High (left) heads the ball away from Cornwall

College's Brandon Curate in Saturday's ISSA/Wata daCosta Cup Zone A game

played at Cornwall College. Cornwall came from a goal down to win 3-2.

(Photo: Paul Reid).

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT