Heights aim at three straight in St James FA Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Heights FC will try to make its third straight win today when they take on Melbourne Mind Game in a St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League game at the Albion field, starting at 3:00 pm.

Despite playing just two games, Heights FC lead Zone One with six points, and could extend it further today with a win over third- placed Melbourne Mind Game who are two points behind the leaders, and one adrift of second-placed Fire House FC.

Also today, Montego Bay Boys Club could move past Granville FC into second place if they can beat the winless Club Ville at the UDC field.

On Monday, Reggae Youths outclassed Granville FC 4-0 at the UDC field in a match-up of teams that were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League last season.

Nicholas Campbell scored a double for Reggae Youths who won their third straight in Zone One, and went some ways to atone for their 1-6 loss to Granville FC in the Super League last season.

Jeffrey Perry opened the scoring in the sixth minute with his league-leading fourth strike before Campbell doubled the advantage with a rasping left footer in the 41st minute that flew past goalkeeper Loxley Reid Junior at his near right post.

Oshane Thompson scored his second of the season when he gave Reggae Youths a 3-0 lead in the 52nd minute, and Campbell completed his brace when a Granville FC defender inadvertently passed the ball softly in his path just outside the 18-yard box, giving Reid no chance of saving the shot from about 10 yards out, as he slotted the ball into the far right corner of the goal.

Last week, Fire House and Somerton both got their first wins of the campaign with victories over Bogue FC and Violet Kickers, respectively.

Odale Campbell's 57th minute goal was enough for Fire House FC to beat Bogue FC, while Hakeem Graham scored a double, netting in the third and 60th minutes for Somerton FC to blank Violet Kickers 2-0.

