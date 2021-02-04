High Commission of India, Kingston holds free medical camps

MONTEGO BAY, St James - As part of the celebrations to mark this year's India Day, the High Commission of India, Kingston, held a series of free medical camps across the island on Sunday.

One of such camps was held at the Faith Temple Assembly of God in Montego Bay, St James, where citizens were able to access free health care.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, Zingcharwon Rungsung, the wife of high commissioner, explained that the idea for the medical camps came as a result of the current novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the Jamaican population.

“We had our national day on January 26, but because of the pandemic, we had to scale down on our celebrations, so we thought, what's more important than health care?” Rungsung said.

“Many people have lost their jobs since last March and it is difficult for them to go for medical care so we thought that it would be good to help out, by providing free medical camps across nine parishes on India Day,” she added.

This year's India Day marks the anniversary of the first Indians coming to Jamaica 175 years ago, and to ensure the success of these medical camps, over 40 Indian doctors and some pharmaceutical companies across the island volunteered and contributed their services.

“We are very fortunate that a lot of Indian doctors came on board and volunteered their services. We also have a few big pharmaceutical companies that contributed by giving their medicines. We are very grateful for that. We hope to create a new India Day medical camp tradition, in the Jamaican calendar,” said Rungsung.

Some of the services offered were blood pressure and blood sugar checks and general check-ups. Pharmaceutical company, Bioprist, sponsored multivitamins for both adults and children, blood pressure tablets, among others.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, commended the high commissioner's team for organising the camps and he believes they came at a time when a lot of Jamaicans needed such a service.

“It is really a pleasure and a privilege to have them here today, especially during this time when we are all feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a lot of persons in the parish who are ill but unable to find the funds to get the treatments they need, so as mayor, I really appreciate the gesture,” said Mayor Williams.

Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin, also lauded the High Commission of India, Kingston, for the initiative, at what he described as an “opportune time”.

“I think it is a very good gesture. The Indian High Commission felt it would have been good to have health camps across the island, in nine parishes, and as custos of St James, I was willing and happy to host them at the Faith Temple for the St James camp,” the custos said.

“It comes at an opportune time as there is a great need, as we know, the employment in St James has taken a battering since last March. Many people are still unemployed and are needing medical attention. This medical camp not only allowed them to see a doctor, but also to receive medication free of cost, so on behalf of the citizens of St James, I would like to thank the High Commission of India, Kingston, for hosting this health camp,” added Pitkin.

Rush Excell, a resident of St James, was among those to receive free health care at the medical camp.

“I got some check-ups done, blood pressure and blood sugar checks. I also got some vitamins, free of cost, to build my immune system,” he said.

“The High Commission of India, Kingston impacted a lot of lives with this medical camp. I really want to thank him and the doctors that volunteered today. I hope they continue with these camps.”

Ravi Avvaru, a doctor who volunteered at the camp, explained that helping people who cannot afford to visit the private doctors was the driving factor in him volunteering.

“The main objective was to help people in the community, especially those who cannot afford to come and see us in private offices. We're also trying to do this every year and we hope we can do it on a larger scale next year,” he said.

“I had to send two patients to see a doctor at a health centre because their blood pressure and blood sugar levels were a little bit higher than normal. We really want to help out because we understand the stresses of the pandemic.”