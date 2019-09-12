Highlights of Jamaica Bridal Expo

The veils came down on the three-day 2019 Jamaica Bridal Expo at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall on Sunday. On the fist day attendees participated in a conference dedicated to the elements of and resources for planning and executing successful Jamaican destination wedding experiences.

Conference speakers included Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, director of Weddings & Romance at Sandals Resorts International; Tom Curtin of Honeymoons.com and special travel advisor to Bridal Guide Magazine; Dr Paulette Hossmann, owner, Tai Flora Services Ltd; and Opehila McKnight of The Destination Collective, who is also the co-founder and president, Jamaica Wedding Professionals Association.

The exhibition that followed on the last two days highlighted various players in the wedding industry including hotels, venues, photographers, jewellers, fashion houses, and gifts and beauty products suppliers.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights of the event.