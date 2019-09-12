Highlights of Jamaica Bridal Expo
The veils came down on the three-day 2019 Jamaica Bridal Expo at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall on Sunday. On the fist day attendees participated in a conference dedicated to the elements of and resources for planning and executing successful Jamaican destination wedding experiences.
Conference speakers included Marsha-Ann Donaldson-Brown, director of Weddings & Romance at Sandals Resorts International; Tom Curtin of Honeymoons.com and special travel advisor to Bridal Guide Magazine; Dr Paulette Hossmann, owner, Tai Flora Services Ltd; and Opehila McKnight of The Destination Collective, who is also the co-founder and president, Jamaica Wedding Professionals Association.
The exhibition that followed on the last two days highlighted various players in the wedding industry including hotels, venues, photographers, jewellers, fashion houses, and gifts and beauty products suppliers.
The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights of the event.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy