Hilltop Basic School gets playground

Students of the Hilltop Basic School in St James enjoy the monkey bar following the recent handing over of playground equipment under Kiwanis Division 25's Playground Effect project. The playground was constructed at a cost of $400,000 through sponsorship from the division, National Health Fund and host club — Kiwanis Club of Montego Bay.

