HMC mulls extension of building plans amnesty due to COVID-19
LUCEA, Hanover - The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) is mulling the extension of its amnesty for people found in breach of various building codes, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On November 1, the HMC initiated the amnesty programme, giving scores of people in the parish who are engaged in unauthorised building activities to regularise them.
At that time, the corporation stated that individuals found to be in breach at the end of the amnesty would face the full force of the law.
The initiative ended on March 31.
But, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the corporation said, has resulted in a low uptake under the amnesty.
Garry McLean, the physical planner at the Hanover Municipal Corporation, said while the corporation has seen an increase in the number of people making queries on how to submit plans, only a small amount of people submitted plans for approval.
“With the corona[virus] now, we realised that persons are trying to possibly save their finances, so we haven't seen [building] plans so much coming in towards the amnesty. So, as such, we are looking into the possibility of extending it to offer enough time for persons to come and regularise their building,” McLean explained.
He said the planning committee is currently undertaking a review of the situation to make a decision on the commencement date and a suitable timeline for the extension.
He stressed that the corporation is still open for business.
“We are imploring Hanoverians to still come in with their plans so it can be assessed, so we still can ensure that while we battle the COVID-19, we are still having safe structures for persons to live in,” he argued.
McLean noted that while there are no plans in place to reduce its fees, payment plans are available.
“Just in case you might have challenges in terms of doing payment, we are open for negotiation. We are asking persons to come in still, and talk to us as we seek to help them in ensuring that their buildings are approved and safe,” he argued.
Earlier this year, the corporation promised that it would be implementing a speedy approval process and would guide persons without land titles through the process of becoming regularised.
Last month, chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation Sheridan Samuels told the Jamaica Observer West that the corporation was faced with a multimillion-dollar financial deficit due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as such, it has embarked on a massive revenue collection drive.
