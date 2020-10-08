HMC supports resolution to name building in honour of former minister of labour
LUCEA, Hanover - The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) has come out in support of a resolution moved by the St James Municipal Corporation seeking to name the recently refurbished building that houses the St James parish office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, in honour of former Minister Shahine Robinson.
At the recent sitting of the regular monthly general meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, the councillors voted in support of the resolution, which is the brainchild of chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation Councillor Leeroy Williams.
Robinson, who served as minister of labour and social security for four years, died on May 29, 2020—while holding office— at the age of 66.
Seventeen months before her death, Robinson had announced that tenders were out for the refurbishing of the buildings that houses the St James parish office and another on Ripon Road in Kingston of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.
Robinson, who also stated that work was underway at the St Ann parish office, made the announcement while addressing the official opening ceremony of the state-of-the-art Hanover parish office.
Williams' deputy, Richard Vernon, told the Jamaica Observer West yesterday that even though Robinson has passed away, she is deserving of the gesture.
“I think it is deserving...there is no better way now to honour her memory than to rename something as significant as the building [St James parish office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security], after her,” stated Vernon.
Robinson, who entered representational politics on the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket, was first elected Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Ann North Eastern in a by-election in 2001, and held onto the parliamentary seat until the time of her death.
Vernon said yesterday that while the Hanover Municipal Corporation has supported the resolution, he is unable to say if other corporations have followed suit.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy