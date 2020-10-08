HMC supports resolution to name building in honour of former minister of labour

LUCEA, Hanover - The Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) has come out in support of a resolution moved by the St James Municipal Corporation seeking to name the recently refurbished building that houses the St James parish office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, in honour of former Minister Shahine Robinson.

At the recent sitting of the regular monthly general meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, the councillors voted in support of the resolution, which is the brainchild of chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation Councillor Leeroy Williams.

Robinson, who served as minister of labour and social security for four years, died on May 29, 2020—while holding office— at the age of 66.

Seventeen months before her death, Robinson had announced that tenders were out for the refurbishing of the buildings that houses the St James parish office and another on Ripon Road in Kingston of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Robinson, who also stated that work was underway at the St Ann parish office, made the announcement while addressing the official opening ceremony of the state-of-the-art Hanover parish office.

Williams' deputy, Richard Vernon, told the Jamaica Observer West yesterday that even though Robinson has passed away, she is deserving of the gesture.

“I think it is deserving...there is no better way now to honour her memory than to rename something as significant as the building [St James parish office of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security], after her,” stated Vernon.

Robinson, who entered representational politics on the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket, was first elected Member of Parliament for the constituency of St Ann North Eastern in a by-election in 2001, and held onto the parliamentary seat until the time of her death.

Vernon said yesterday that while the Hanover Municipal Corporation has supported the resolution, he is unable to say if other corporations have followed suit.