Holland United are TFA KO champs
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Holland United were crowned Trelawny Football Association Victor Wright Knockout champions after upsetting Western Confederation Super League campaigners Coopers Pen FC 1-0 in the final played at Elleston Wakeland Centre, in Falmouth on Sunday.
Mark Lewis' second- half goal made the difference in the game that Coopers Pen FC were tipped to win to complete the Trelawny FA KO double, after they had won the President's Cup earlier.
After knocking out holders Falmouth United in the semi-finals Coopers Pen FC were expected to sweep the double, but failed against the Trelawny FA Major League team.
Lewis scored in the 74th minute as Holland United completed the four -game competition, conceding just one goal after edging Harmony FC 2-1 in the semi-finals.
Holland United blanked Friendship FC 3-0 in the first round, then beat Prospect Links 2-0 in the quarter-finals.
