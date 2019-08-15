Holland United are TFA Under-18 champs
FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Holland United completed an unbeaten season after they bettered Jackson Town 2-0 in Saturday's final of the Trelawny Football Association (TFA) Under-18 competition played at Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth.
Holland United had won their first-round group by winning three games and drawing the other before beating Duncans FC 4-1 in the semi-finals.
The new champions scored from two penalty kicks on Saturday, Deano Thomas scoring the first in the 26th minute before Christojay Daley, the Holland United captain, scored the second in the 54th minute.
Holland United's Stephen Young was named the most valuable player (MVP) of the tournament, while Jackson Town's Amal Reid was the leading scorer with eight goals.
— Paul Reid
