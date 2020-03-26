Holland United get well-needed boost from Simtours

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Holland United Club got a well-needed boost on the weekend, when ground transport operator, Desmond Simpson, donated jerseys and shorts to the cash-strapped club, and committed to providing transportation for team members to all away games during the 2019/2020 football season.

Simpson, a former manager of the Trelawny-based club, has also pledged to provide football boots for team members.

“Holland is a team that I have always supported. The thing with them that I always admire is the amount of youths that are members of the club. I always try to assist with the development of youths as best as possible, and so since Holland is a youthful aggregation, I have the passion to support them in whatever they do,” Simpson, the owner of Simtours Ultimate Travel, told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“I am also a lover of football, and that is extended to seeing the youths progress, and Holland is not just about football, it is about instilling hope in the youths, and to give them a chance to make something worthwhile of their lives.”

According to Simpson, the cost of providing transportation for the team for the season would run the club in the region of $500,000.

President and head coach for the club, Dewight Jeremiah, expressed gratitude to Simpson for his kind gesture.

“We were badly in need of a new set of jerseys and shorts, we had not had a new set in about seven years,” he told the Observer West.

“Apart from boots, transportation is the single most expensive overhead for any football team at this level. For Mr Simpson to provide this service free of cost, it will allow us to seriously do everything we can to win the Major League and get promoted to the Western Confederation Super League.”

He pointed out that the management of the club had long expressed concern about how they would come up with the money to cover the cost of transportation should they get promoted to the league.

He noted that Simpson had provided transportation for the team during its preseason preparations, which allowed them to play friendlies with the likes of the National Premier League outfit Harbour View, and the Mount Pleasant Academy Under-19 team.

“He currently transports our Under-13 team that is representing Trelawny in the western zone of the national Under-13 competition,” added Jeremiah.

Jeremiah said, due to Simpson's contribution, he expects the club's football teams to perform creditably well this season.

“So we expect this season the boys will get a huge lift, both literally and figuratively, to now move away from travelling in the back of pickups and taxis, to now travel in the comfort of a coaster bus or a luxury coach bus,” Jeremiah stated.

Holland Untied was formed in February 2001. Apart from its football programme, the club also provides education and housing support for its members, the majority of whom are high school students.

The club is favoured to win the 2019-2020 Trelawny Major League football competition, the start of which has been stalled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Earlier this season, Holland United were crowned the Trelawny Football Association/ Victor Wright Knockout champions, defeating Western Confederation Super League campaigners Coopers Pen and Harmony United along the way to win the title.