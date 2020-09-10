Hoping for the best

Former Cornwall College standout triple jumper Owayne Owens is looking forward to what he hopes will be his first full season—both indoors and outdoors— in the NCAA Division 1 track and field season.

Despite starting his third year at the University of Virginia (UVA), Owens, who represented Jamaica at the World Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 championships, is yet to compete in a full season due to a series of circumstances out of his control.

The jumper, who is close to recovering from an operation for a sports hernia, missed his first indoor season after another medical procedure to his knee, resulting in him having an abbreviated outdoor season. And last year, he had only an indoor season with the outdoors cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I'm not 100 per cent recovered, but I'm at the point where I can start doing low-intensity workouts,” he told the Jamaica Observer West earlier this week.

“Rehab is going extremely well, I've made a whole lot of progress since I've started. I'm getting back some muscle definition in my legs and my body is getting used to jumps-related motions again.”

Owens, who won back-to-back Class 1 triple jump titles at the COCAA Western Champs and was Champion Boy in his final season, said organised group training was due to start this week, but he had already started his own preparation.

“I've been working on my mindset and the little things that I get to do in rehab and those count,” he said, after placing second in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoors triple jump behind the teammate Jordan Scott.The latest procedure, he said, would slow down his training in the initial stages, but adds that he will be ready when the major competitions come around.

“I feel like the surgery will prevent me from starting practice with the intensity and energy that I wanted to. I still have time though, so regardless of the small setbacks I'm more focused on progressing into things and working within the limits of my body. I'm confident that I will be able to get back into a competitive shape before the major competitions,” he argued.

The ISSA Champs medallist in Class 1 and Class 2, who is yet to meet with Coach Mario Wilson about their targets for the upcoming season, says he has an idea of what is to come.

“I'm yet to sit with coach and discuss goals for this season, but I have an idea of what he's expecting from me and also what the team is expecting,” he told the Observer West.

“Jordan Scott set the standard while he was here and it's my duty to keep that going,” he stressed.

It was not lost on him that despite his tenure at UVA, he is yet to compete a full season— indoors and outdoors.

“Come to think of it, it's funny that I've never had a full outdoor season even though I'm going into my third year. It just goes to show that nothing is ever really guaranteed in sports or even in life. Injuries happened, then the coronavirus this year. I would love if this wasn't the case, but in all honesty, we just have to make the most of the moment we live in,” he argued.

He says, however, that he is looking forward to a successful outdoor season.

“I'm definitely looking forward to a successful outdoor season when it comes, but for now, I just want to make the best of the situation that I'm in and try to stay safe so whenever outdoor comes around, I can be ready to give it all I got,” he said.