PHOTO: Independence Day Civic Ceremony

Trelawny Festival Queen Nordi-kay Wiggan (second right) is flanked by councillors (from left) Garth Wilkinson, Jonathan Bartley, Nicole Nugent, and Phillip Service during the Independence Day Civic Ceremony put on by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission and the Trelawny Municipal Corporation in the historic Water Square in Falmouth, Trelawny on Tuesday.(Photo: Horace Hines)

