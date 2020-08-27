It's The WK-ND party rocks Negril
NEGRIL, Westmoreland - The It's The WK-ND party series at Kenny's Italian Cafe in Negril made its return recently after the lifting of the ban on events due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Superseal from Miami and local DJs Rusti and Scott handled entertainment and kept the energy going for the evening.
The party vibes was good and patrons could be seen dancing and having a good time.
The event was scheduled to be staged weekly but due to the recent restrictions by Government, in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, that has been put on hold.
The Jamaica Observer West was at the opener and brings you highlights.
