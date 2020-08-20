JAAA must modernise or die

Last week's announcement by Dr Warren Blake that he will not be seeking to retain the presidency of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), opens the door for a new person who will have the not so enviable task of leading Jamaica's track and field post-COVID-19.

Jamaica's position in global track and field means that the president of the body is supposed to be one of the most powerful people in track and field, and it will take a big personality to fill that gap.

With the likes of former JAAA presidents, the late Howard Aris and “Teddy” McCook as well as former Jamaica Olympic Association head Mike Fennel and netball leader Molly Rhone, Jamaicans have made indelible marks in sports administration at the global level.

Yet, even with the easing of COVID-19 protocols, practically everywhere in the world, the association is yet to organise a single development meet for the dozens of world- classed athletes based here, even as the MVP Track Club has managed five meets with practically no sponsorship.

Where vision is lacking, the people will perish.

The job of the new president will be tough, and one of the first things for the person who will get the nod of the affiliates, must be to revamp the image of the JAAA that it is an old boys' members club where the goings-on are known to a select few.

Whether it is true or not, although the perception among those who follow the sport is strong, the JAAA is a closed organisation where it's who knows whom and passwords, and secret handshakes are required to get in.

The JAAA must develop a better media strategy where social media is not just used, but it must be embraced and its use encouraged.

And oh yes, hire a real professional to revamp the bland, boring and almost impossible to navigate website that seems to crash at least two times every year.

Track and field has been struggling to stay relevant, especially in the post-Usain Bolt era, where the triple World Record holder is still more popular to most people than all the current 'stars,' except for the ever dwindling numbers of die-hard fans.

Even at the very highest level, World Athletics (formerly the IAAF), the struggle is evident, and President Seb Coe and his staff must adapt to attract the new, more tech savvy fans or die.

The same is true for the JAAA who comes in for a barrage of abuse every time there is a National Championships. There is a certain level of misplaced arrogance in the association that is practically suicidal, and if they continue to lose fans, the little corporate sponsors will go as well.

The new president and his/her team must understand the JAAA is for all Jamaicans, and if they expect us to support them, we must be part of the process.

There are too few press conferences from both the JAAA and the Jamaica Olympics Association, instead of e-mailing press releases and team lists to media houses, make yourselves available to the scrutiny of the media, who are the watchdogs of the population.

If people are not made to feel they are part of anything that depend on their taxes, they will walk away, and all you will have left is a hollow shell, and nothing more.