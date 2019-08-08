Jackson Town, Holland High march into TFA Under-18 final

FALMOUTH, Trelawny – Jackson Town and Holland High are to meet in Saturday's final of the Trelawny Football Association (TFA) Under-18 competition at the Elleston Wakeland Centre in Falmouth, after semi-final wins over the previously unbeaten Invaders and Duncans respectively, last Saturday.

Both finalists recovered from going behind early in their games played at Elleston Wakeland Centre, to register convincing wins.

Amal Reid scored twice for Jackson Town who rallied to beat Invaders 3-1, while Holland beat Duncans 4-1 in the other game.

Invaders went into the game with a perfect record after winning Zone Four, while Duncans had dropped just two points on their way to winning Zone Two.

Keemo Newman gave Invaders a good start when he scored in the fifth minute, and Jackson Town, the Zone One winners, had to wait until the 35th minute to pull level when Reid scored the first of his brace.

Akeel Smith then sent Jackson Town into the lead in the 51st minute before Reid put the game away with his second goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

In the other game, Aimar Williams gave Duncans the lead, but Holland equalised in the 17th minute through Deano Thomas.

Cristajaye Daley sent Holland in front in the 22nd minute and Shannon Blake made it 3-1 in the 42nd minute, before Dennis Lee added a fourth in the 79th minute.