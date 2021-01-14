Jae Hemmings eyes spotlight

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Dancehall artiste Jae Hemmings is ready to take her career to a higher level this year.

The talented singjay, who lists Vybz Kartel, Patra, Beres Hammond and Sister Nancy among her musical influences, is currently promoting a hot new single titled Walk Out.

The single was released along with a video on the Jae & Prestige Entertainment label just over a week ago.

“I'm getting great feedback about my new single, a lot of people are saying it's going to be a hit. My team and I are confident that it will be a hit and we're putting a lot of promotion behind it,” said Hemmings.

The Montego Bay native is confident that her unique lyrical flow and style will help to catapult her to the top of the game in dancehall music in the near future.

“My style is fresh and unique because I take the 90s dancehall flavour and mix it with the new dancehall flavour. You can hear the intensity of my flow in all my songs and the fans love it,” she argued.

Hemmings is currently busy in the studio working on new projects.

“I'm working on some very big projects that will be released later this year, but I don't want to say much about these projects right now,” she noted.

Jae Hemmings, whose given name is Cameisha Hemmings, a past student of Montego Bay High School, launched her recording career in 2013 with the release of a single titled Ooooh on the Jae & Prestige Entertainment Imprint.

Some of her other songs are Gangster Lovin, Lock Down, Like Dat, Come Back and Close My Eyes (remix), featuring Chi Ching Ching.