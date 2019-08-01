Jamaica-born Canadian citizen assists Grange Hill's blind quartet

GRANGE HILL, Westmoreland — A 62- year-old mother and her three daughters - all blind — were surprised last week Thursday when Jamaica -born Canadian citizen Dave Brown presented the family with a wide array of food items and toiletries as well as $100,000 in cash.

The donation was made to Viris Lynch and her three daughters — 30-year-old Shanelle Baker, Veneisha Baker, 28, and 25-year-old Vanessa Baker — who have all been diagnosed with glaucoma, a condition that causes damage to the eyes, at their home in Crowder district in Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

The gift was made possible through donations from Brown's family and friends, the

St Michael and All Angels Anglican Church in Toronto, Canada and co-workers at a train company he works for in that country.

Brown, a Hanover native, has been giving back to his homeland for more than 10 years, particularly to the education sector.

He said he became aware of the family's condition after reading a local newspaper.

He noted that over the years, the Kendal Basic School in Hanover has benefited from his benevolence, but stressed that while the school will benefit again this year, the focus is on the four blind women.

“I look out for my Jamaican people. I am sorry to say, but that is what I do. I look out for my people back home (Jamaica) who need help,” said Brown, adding that “in Canada, the government gives a lot of assistance (to citizens), but you don't get that here (Jamaica), so, here, I look out for the people in my country (Jamaica).”

Brown told The Jamaica Observer West that he was happy to be able to assist the family.

“I feel proud of myself that I can assist. I am not rich, but I have a little where I can give back and no matter what it takes me, I will continue doing this until the “Master” is ready for me,” said Brown.

Viris's youngest daughter, Vanessa, told The Observer West that she was the first of the four to go blind. That was in 2009, only five months after giving birth to her daughter.

She said she was recently told by a group of doctors who visited St James that surgery can be done on her right eye, but the left one is badly damaged and might not be able to be corrected.

Her sisters, Shanelle and Veneisha, lost their sight in 2015 and 2017 respectively, while their mother lost hers in 2016.

Vanessa said all four are unable to work and as such have to depend on their father, younger brother, and a niece for financial support. She added that her sisters had to give up their jobs because of the loss of sight.

She expressed gratitude for the assistance received on behalf of her siblings and mother.

“It is amazing! He (Brown) did good things for us and we are really appreciative of it. What he did, many people would not do. So, we thank him very much. He has a good heart. He laughed with us, talk with us and hugged us. He let us feel comfortable,” said Vanessa.

While the family has received assistance to erect sanitary conveniences and a verandah, which remains incomplete, the wooden structure that they occupy is in dire need of repair.

Vanessa stressed that the family is still in need of more help.

“We need help. Circumstances are upon us. The flooring of the house went down and as you can see, we cannot see. So, anybody that can reach out, just do what they can,” pleaded the youngest of the four blind women.

Brown also made an appeal for persons who are able to assist the family, to do so.

“I am appealing to the community because when you look at the house, that house is awful. I walk through the house and I can tell you, it is not a good sight in the house. It needs priority attention because you are stepping on board and you can just go right through the bottom of the house,” Brown lamented.