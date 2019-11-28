Jamaica Health and Wellness Conference reports successful first staging

The inaugural staging of the Jamaica Health and Wellness Tourism Conference took place at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall with two days of panel discussions, presentations and wellness demonstrations, which organisers say was a success. The Tourism Enhancement Fund/Tourism Linkages Network event got underway last week Wednesday with a formal opening ceremony and keynote address from Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett. The conference also featured exhibits from players in the health and wellness industry, displaying products and providing information on opportunities available in the industry. Attendees included industry players, enthusiasts and students. The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights:

