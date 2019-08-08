Jerkfest pulls crowd despite rain
The 10th anniversary of MoBay Jerkfest attracted hundreds of patrons, despite a downpour that threatened to dampen the day's activities at the Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay on Emancipation Day.
The annual festival of music and food showcased talents on and off stage with food purveyors serving up jerk fare of chicken, pork, duck, and rabbit as well as seafood options of shrimp, octopus, and fish.
Patrons were entertained by a marching and Junkanoo band, while children had their pick of rides and activities in the Kiddie's Village.
The evening was punctuated with performances in a gospel segment featuring Joan Flemming and Jabez among others, with hosting duties falling to comedians Ity and Fancy Cat. The dancehall segment saw performances from Beezhive, Daddy 1, Jada Kingdom, Jah Cure, and Teejay.
The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights.
