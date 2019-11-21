Jersey Mike's Jam Classic begins in Rose Hall tomorrow
ROSE HALL, St James - Utah State, the 15th ranked team in the National Colleigiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 men's basketball are the highest-ranked team at this weekend's third staging of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, starting tomorrow.
Utah State popularly known as the “Aggies” who play in the Mountain West Conference are the highest-ranked team to play in the event since Florida State University in the first staging two years ago.
Eight teams, including former national champions Louisiana State University, play on Friday and Sunday. Four games are scheduled for each day all of which will be broadcast live in the United States on the CBS network.
Florida State won the inaugural event staged in 2017, while Loyola Marymount University won last year's staging that included the Patrick Ewing-coached Georgetown University.
This year, in addition to Utah State, Eastern Michigan are also undefeated so far with a record of 4-0, while the University of Maryland-Baltimore County are 4-1 with LS and Rhode Island both 3-1.
Tomorrow, Nicholls State and North Carolina A&T kick off proceedings at 11:30 am followed by Eastern Michigan against UMBC at 2:00 pm; Rhode Island face North Texas at 4:30 pm and Utah State and LSU face off in the final game set to tip-off at 7:00 pm.
On Sunday, North Carolina A&T and Eastern Michigan play the first game set to start at midday; LSU and Rhode Island will play at 2:30 pm; North Texas and Utah State at 6:30 pm.
, while UMBC and Nicholls State meet in
