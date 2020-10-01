Jey-Ann Hayles toast of Grand Palladium back-to-school fair

POINT, Hanover - Seventeen-year-old Jey-Ann Hayles, the daughter of Grand Palladium Resorts and Spa bar attendant, Winsome Fairclough, was recently recognised by the hotel for her performance in this year's sitting of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate examinations, during the resort's annual back-to-school fair.

Despite a slew of challenges, Hayles, who attended Montego Bay High School for girls, attained eight subjects in the examination - two ones and six twos - in one sitting, and will begin her tertiary education at the Montego Bay Community College later this month.

Hayles told the Jamaica Observer West that her challenges began while doing her School-Based Assessment (SBA).

“Challenges started while I had to do my SBAs. I had a problem with [my] device at first. So, I had to move around a lot - whether going to somebody's house or borrowing somebody's device to do it. And, then when COVID-19 came along, the syllabus for my subjects weren't finished and I had to source my own information. I had to read more and practise past papers,” said Hayles, adding that she also “had a problem focusing”.

“I later surpassed those challenges. My teachers reached out and helped me. Because at first I started off poorly, they saw potential and they drew me up and guided me on the right path.”

During the fair, which is held for staff members of Grand Palladium with children attending schools, Hayles received a grant for $50,000 to assist with her schooling as well as back-to-school supplies.

An appreciative Hayles later expressed that she believes that she is deserving of the accolades.

“I believe I am worthy of this because I have worked hard, studied hard, with a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of dedication,” she told the Observer West.

Hayles, who said she loves babies, plans to become a midwife.

President of the hotel's staff association Leroy Peart noted that the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected all aspects of life, stressing that hotels are no exception.

“And when the time came around for us to start plan for the back-to-school activity, we were very nervous because we wondered where will the money come from, and I am happy to say that in dialogue with our HR [human resource] director and general manager, we were able to identify a small source from which we could make some significant contribution,” Peart told the hotel workers.

Corita Martin, a director at the resort, said the hotel is happy to be able to assist during a time of uncertainty for parents and students.

And Human Resource Director Doreen Palmer told the team members that while the presentation is a small gesture, the hotel will continue to do all it can to assist its staff and their children.