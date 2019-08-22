JLP councillor welcomes infrastructure upgrade in Esher Housing Scheme
LUCEA, Hanover – Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Lucea Division of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Easton Edwards has welcomed the recent completion of infrastructure upgrading work in the Esher Housing Scheme in Hanover.
The project included the bushing of roadways, cleaning of drains, and the rehabilitation of several roads.
“Over time you had deterioration, potholes…people not having a nice driveway into their property, the drainage being broken down, so the Government thought it well to have it corrected,” stated Edwards, adding that “I have talked to a number of individuals and they are extremely happy with the work done.”
The project, which was funded by the National Housing Trust (NHT) and implemented by the Hanover Municipal Corporation, was undertaken under the infrastructure upgrading programme, which is aimed at rehabilitating old housing schemes.
Mayor of Lucea, Sheridan Samuels said Orange Bay and Orchard Housing Scheme, both in Hanover, are next in line to get attention.
He praised the NHT for implementing the programme.
“…For NHT to recognise the importance of getting these roads up to speed, or up to a stage where it is more usable again…this initiative… I think, it is a very good one and I really appreciate it. It is only a pity that we can't get to do more roads outside of the scheme roads,” he lamented.
Mayor Samuels said the corporation has earmarked other roads in housing schemes in the parish for which the NHT will be approached for assistance.
Among them are the roads in the Haughton Gardens and Pell River housing schemes, which were constructed for mostly farmers.
