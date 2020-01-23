JMMB, We Inspire take SME seminar to the west

JMMB joined forces with We Inspire Women to take the second staging of its small-and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development seminar to the west recently. The event, which took place at ATL Audi Showroom, saw some 40 all-female entrepreneurs drawn from a range of industries.

The partnership between JMMB Bank and We Inspire is expected to reduce business failure among the SME sector.

“We believe that the process of being an entrepreneur is even more daunting when the knowledge base is absent, as such, this partnership is designed to bridge that gap between failure and success in entrepreneurial companies, through initiatives like this SME development seminar, led by JMMB,” said Cortia Bingham-McKenzie, founder and CEO, We Inspire Ltd.

In keeping with the tone of partnership, Shani Duncan-Falconer, JMMB's senior corporate manager, SME Resource Centre, used the occasion to highlight several supporting services and the expertise available to these budding entrepreneurs through the recently launched JMMB SME Resource Centre and JMMB Bank.

Other presenters included Lavern O'Hara Jenkins, taxpayer education officer at the Montego Bay Revenue Centre, Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) and Amanda Spencer, director, Elite Events, who spoke on 'Scaling Your Business with Marketing'.

Seminar topics included opportunities in partnering for growth, scaling one's business to maximise efficiencies, marketing, and taxes and micro-businesses.

The Jamaica Observer West brings you highlights from the event.