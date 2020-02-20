JN brings music Hague students

HAGUE, Trelawny — For more than three years, principal of Hague Primary and Infant School Dameian Elvin and his staff have been exploring how they can inspire the students at the Trelawny- based institution.

Music was one of the suggestions which emerged and as such Elvin solicited the assistance of the JN Bank Member Advisory Council (MAC) to procure musical instruments for the school.

“We are located in a diverse community, hence, we have children from informal settlements and the middle class. Therefore, we believe that music would be the ultimate instrument to bridge that divide. By bringing the children into one space and showing them that life is limitless, in terms of the opportunities that music offers,” he related.

“We decided that we would go out on a limb, to determine how best we could impact the lives of our children and change their outlook in terms of music.”

The principal said he was happy when JN Bank came on board and assisted the school with the initiative. The school received guitars, drums, and a xylophone, and various other instruments.

The students were ecstatic about the instruments, Elvin said, as he expressed optimism that the intervention will assist with changing their mindset.

“Once they begin to tap into music, it is as if they will automatically begin to think and act differently, hence, we believe that this is an opportunity to touch the lives of these children,” he argued.

Established in 2005, the institution has been holding its own, in terms of academics and the performing arts, and last year was the national champion of the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica's Jingle Competition.

With a school population of 1,090, Hague Primary and Infant School serves the communities of Rock, Hague, Falmouth, Zion, Martha Brae, and other surrounding areas.

Nina Peters, business relationship and sales manager for JN Bank Catherine Hall and Falmouth branches, said the JN Bank MAC was happy to partner with the institution.

“The Member Advisory Council, which transitioned into the JN Circle, donated musical instruments to Hague Primary and Infant School. That was indeed a feel-good moment for us here in Falmouth. Already, we are seeing success emerging from our donation to the school and the community at large, and it is our hope that music will continue to have a positive influence on their future,” she said.

The JN Bank MAC, formerly known as Branch Advisory Councils, was established in 2006 to provide JN members with the opportunity to engage directly in the identification and selection of projects, to positively impact negative issues in the communities where they are located.