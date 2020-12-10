JPA launches Para Sports Federation in St James

ROSE HALL, St James - St James became the first parish to establish a Paralympic sports federation following its launch at a press conference held at the Holiday Inn SunSpree Hotel in Rose Hall, last Thursday.

The federation forms part of efforts by the Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) to widen its scope islandwide.

With steering committees established in most parishes, Christopher Samuda, president of the JPA, is hoping that by the end of next year all parishes would have established federations.

The first meeting of the St James Para Sports Federation will be held tomorrow at the Montego Bay Cricket Club, starting at 3:15pm, where Samuda is expected to officially commission the group.

The setting up of the parish federations, Samuda told the Jamaica Observer West, would be to the benefit of the national umbrella body.

“It is imperative for the development of Para sports islandwide. I am certainly of the settled view that Kingston is not the be-all and end-all of sports and therefore there is talent in other parishes, so what we are doing is establishing in each parish a federation that will be the responsible governing body for para sports in that parish,” he explained.

Clive Waldron, who is the president of the St James body, in welcoming the establishment of the federation, said “it is with excitement and great expectation that this organisation has taken its first step of having this parish establishing the moment to implement and create policies with action in the development of those who were born with thoughts that they cannot excel in all areas of life.”

Waldron said the local bodies would help to “change that mindset by opening the doors of opportunity to all, by forming this association with talented and qualified personnel.”

He said the committee will work to unearth the talent and make St James the leader and champion of all Para sports events in Jamaica.

“We will be looking at places that will fill our objectives to implement the development of all these persons who will be attracted to overcome and to achieve their God-given talents,” he argued, as he called for support of the initiative. “We would like to ask and to implore those with the heart to see these people excel and those with the financial capacity to give generously, as we believe it is a worthy cause,” said Waldron.

Samuda said the JPA would ensure the local bodies have the necessary resources to get off the ground.

“They will be given of course a strategic and business agenda, they have to now look at para athletes in the parish not only in terms of athletic ability, but administrative competence and volunteers, so it is to ensure that the development of para sports takes place with a sense of equity and equality islandwide and is just not Kingston-centric,” he argued.

The JPA constitution, he said, “calls for the establishment of federations, so what we are doing now is broadening the constitution”.

“Each parish, when the federation is found, their presidents will of course be members of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, and there will be constitutional privileges and rights for each president, such as representation in the national body and voting rights,” said Samuda.