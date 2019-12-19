JTB, Carnival bring Christmas cheer to Salvation Army students

MONTEGO BAY, St James - A collaborative effort between the Jamaica Tourist Board's (JTB) Montego Bay and Ocho Rios offices and the Carnival Cruise Lines has brought bright smiles to the faces of scores of children at the Salvation Army Basic schools in both resort towns.

Regional director of tourism, Odette Dyer, and her staff extended their usual hospitable treatment to 65 crew members with refreshment and transportation from the Montego Bay and Ocho Rios piers to the schools to hand out gifts to the students recently.

This was much to the delight of both teachers and students, who welcomed the gesture and equally the visitors to their institutions.

In showing their appreciation, the children raised their voices to the peak in singing a collection of Christmas carols, as they drummed up a repertoire of rhythms on their desks.

“Jamaica is an important destination to us and so we want to ensure that Carnival assist in anyway and in the best way that we possibly can. Besides, it is the season of giving,” said Alina Chefneux, hotel director of the Carnival Vista.

She added that the city of Montego Bay has a lot to offer to cruise passengers and visitors in general. Therefore, it was only fitting, she said, that Carnival gave back something to the community.

“Additionally, we are very grateful to the staff of the Jamaica Tourist Board for all the assistance they have provided. We have been given an opportunity to demonstrate our generosity and we are really thankful to the JTB,” said Chefneux.

Dyer expressed gratitude to Carnival and its crew members for being thoughtful of the children.

“It was indeed an experience seeing how excited and thankful the children were upon receiving their gifts. The energy and elation that they demonstrated really warmed my heart. It is an indication that collectively we are doing something tangible,” she argued.

She emphasised that Carnival has been making calls at Jamaican ports for more than 20 years, confirming how important a destination Jamaica is to them.

“It is a strong indication that the JTB and Jamaica as a whole, have been continuously maintaining high standards of our tourism product,” she added.

And in expressing gratitude on behalf of the students at the Salvation Army Basic School, the institution's principal at the Montego Bay location, Angella Phillips, said they were all elated to have been considered for the treat.

“From the inception when we heard that the JTB and the Carnival Vista crew were coming, we were excited. As early as we all arrived at school, there was a different vibe that could be felt among us all — one of sheered excitement and anxiety, particularly among the little ones,” Phillips expressed.

Chefneux noted that the gifts were bought through a joint partnership between the Carnival cruise line and members of staff, who are nationals from many countries, including Jamaica.