JTF 'cools down' Le Antonio's

MONTEGO BAY, St James - The newly refurbished Le Antonio's Foundation Anti-Bullying Resource Centre located in the inner-city community of Railway Lane here was the recipient of three new electrical fans sponsored by budding reggae artiste Josh Take Flight (JTF) and his parents, during the family's impromptu tour of the facility recently.

Josh Take Flight's father, Junior Bernard, shared that the family's generosity was a spontaneous reaction to the apparent need for the appliance.

“We went there and we immediately saw the need to give these children some fans. We went across the street to a store and bought three fans and donated them to the school [resource centre],” Bernard said.

Antonio McKoy, founder and operator of the resource centre, expressed profound appreciation to the Bernards, noting that the fans will provide some comfort for the children who utilise the facility, which is home to activities such as homework, feeding programme for 60 children, and leadership and anti-bullying mentorship.

“It is of tremendous help because we just refurbished the building, so there are things that we don't have, such as fans. When the gentleman [Junior Bernard] did the tour of the centre, along with his wife and son, who is an artiste, they immediately saw the need and came to our rescue,” Mckoy noted.

Junior Bernard, a Jamaican native, and his wife, Canadian born educator Elizabeth Bell Bernard, are busy promoting You Are My Queen and I and I Win, the two latest singles for their son, American-born Josh Take Flight, who was christened Joshua Bernard.

“We lived in a little town known as Santa Cruz, California, and we called it Reggae Cruz, which is pumping with reggae music. Josh [Joshua] has been listening to reggae since he was in the womb. Reggae has been a big part of his life,” the singer's mother said.

JTF gravitated to Jamaican music that from an early age he decided to follow the footsteps of his father, who performed under the moniker Genius.

In fact, after a year he abandoned his studies at West Valley College, where he had been pursuing a business degree.

“Me never finish [college] because me know me always want to do the music. It has always been at the back of my mind to do music. So what me did is just went for the music. I have a mindset to be the number one. I have the vision and I am going to stay in my lane and do my thing,” the singer said.

“My father did music and my mother did back-up singing for him,” he added.

The proud father said he took his son to Jamaica to fulfil his ambition.

“He [JTF] wanted to come to his roots... to grow up in Jamaica. He loves music so I think the best place for him to lift up is out of Jamaica. That's why I took him to Jamaica,” the father said.