PHOTO: Just in time

Rovane Williams (right), who won the ISSA Boys' Champs 400m hurdles gold for Rhodes Hall High last year, falls at the line in the men's 400m hurdles finals at the Pan American Under-20 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica, on Sunday. He won the bronze medal in a season's best 50.29 seconds.

