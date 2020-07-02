KIDS TIME!

President of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Janet Silvera (centre), plays a game of hopscotch with the children of the inner-city community of Paradise Row in Montego Bay, last Saturday.

Silvera, through her Sarah's Foundation, visited the community where she delivered a powerful motivational talk to the children and then engaged them in a few games.

She also presented the children with books and snacks. The chamber president says she plans to revisit the kids on the weekend at which time they will be presented with face masks and hand sanitisers. (Photo: Alan Lewin)