King Gate, Seba FC to clash in St James FA Div One opener
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Promoted King Gate FC will face Seba FC in the opening game of the St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One at the UDC field on Tuesday, starting at 3:00pm.
King Gate were beaten by Flanker FC in the final of the Division Two last season, and both teams earned promotion to the Division One that will see 10 teams participating.
The teams have been placed in two groups of five teams each and will play two games against each other in the group, with the top two at the end of the second round advancing to the semi-finals.
Games will be played Tuesdays and Fridays, however, Flanker FC and Discipline FC will meet in another game on Wednesday.
MoBay City FC, Catherine Hall FC, Discipline FC, Paradise FC and Flanker FC will play in Zone 1, with Marl Road FC, Seba FC, Norwood FC, Sam Sharpe FC and King Gate FC playing in Zone 2.
— Paul Reid
