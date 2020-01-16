King Gate seek second-straight win in St JFA Div One

ANCHOVY, St James — King Gate FC will seek to make it two wins from two starts when they take on Norwood Strikers in their St James Football Association/Sandals Resorts International Division One game at Anchovy High tomorrow, starting at 3:00pm.

King Gate did not have to kick a ball to get their first win last week as Seba FC failed to field a team, and they were awarded the win, while Norwood Strikers will be playing their first game of the season.

Also tomorrow, MoBay City FC will make their first appearance of the season when they face Discipline FC at the UDC field.

Discipline FC lost their first game, beaten 2-1 by promoted Flankers FC at the UDC field, last week Wednesday.

Nicoli Barrett scored a double for Flankers FC in their win, opening the scoring in the 18th minute and held it until the 60th minute when Glenroy Scale levelled the scores for Discipline FC.

Barrett got his second from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute after a Discipline FC defender handled the ball just inside his own 18-yard box and Tevin Fuller just missed adding a third when he missed an open goal from less than three yards out, spraying the ball wide.