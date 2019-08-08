Kiwanis Club of Hopewell gifts Hopewell Basic School a playground

HOPEWELL, Hanover — When the new academic year begins next month, the over 60 students enrolled at Hopewell Basic School in Hanover, will enjoy a state-of-the-art playground valued at over $1 million, recently handed over to the school by the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell.

The facility, aimed at assisting the school to meet the Early Childhood Commission's standards, was made possible through several partnering organisations including the Kiwanis Division 25 (Cornwall) Eastern Canada & the Caribbean District; Kiwanis Club of Hopewell; Hanover Charities; Tryall Fund; Hope Markes Villas; Rangewood Construction and Miele's Enterprise.

The project forms part of a wider initiative which is the brainchild of lieutenant governor of Division 25, Glenda Miller, and is a tripartite initiative that entails identification of students in schools selected for psychosocial screening, hosting of parenting seminars and the erection of playgrounds.

Miller said the construction of the playground at Hanover Basic School is “a dream come true”.

She noted some 13 such playgrounds have already been constructed across the county of Cornwall, and two more are to be erected by the end of this month.

She added that through the contribution of Hanover Charities, two have already been constructed in Hanover, while another is earmarked to be constructed in Lucea, also in the parish.

Miller expressed the hope that the school will soon be certified by the Early Childhood Commission, who had identified the school as an institution that was in need of a playground.

President of the Kiwanis Club of Hopewell, Nadienne Crossman, said groundwork for the playground began in November last year, adding that the facility was completed in June.

“The area had to be graded and filled to acquire the ground needed to place the equipment as well as fencing, steps placed leading down to the play area and a small concrete seating area [put in place],” explained Crossman, who is also the president of the Jamaica Teachers Association's Hanover Chapter.

Principal of the school, Olivene Grant, in expressing gratitude on behalf of the school board, teachers and students, noted that it has been several years that the school has been trying to put in place a play area for the students. She was also happy for the fencing of the property.

The 15-year-old school, which has three teachers on staff, is adopted by the Tryall Fund.